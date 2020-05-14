11 Greatest Sports Moments Made Possible By PEDs

The Catch (1982): Having taken the ball at their own 11-yard line, the 49ers needed to score a touchdown in order to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in the 1982 NFC Championship Game. With 58 seconds left on the clock, quarterback Joe Montana was chased to the sideline by several Cowboys players, but managed to throw a last-ditch pass to the back of the end zone, which receiver Dwight Clark caught with his fingertips while leaping into the air. Both Montana and Clark were artificially strengthened with human growth hormone personally administered by famed coach Bill Walsh.