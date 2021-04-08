2021 Masters Offers Brief Respite To Viewers Who Barely Suffered From Pandemic

BRYN MAWR, PA—Referring to the golf classic as a welcome change of pace, sources confirmed Thursday that the 2021 Masters was offering a brief respite to viewers who barely suffered from the pandemic. “I’m glad I can finally enjoy some major golf after spending all this time cooped up in my beach house,” said golf fan David Finny Smith, delighting over the prospect of watching his favorite tour players while he was still coping with wearing a mask on first-class flights and the temporary closure of his local country club’s indoor dining. “I’ve only been able to see a few dozen of my closest friends and family, so it’s nice to have this tournament to keep me company. You get pretty stir-crazy sitting on the deck, looking at the same ocean view day after day. I can’t wait to spend the weekend at Augusta. It feels good to be back to normal.” At press time, Smith decided his suffering justified a “splurge” on several more projectors to watch simultaneous streams of every hole at t he Masters.

