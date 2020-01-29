Aaron Rodgers Pledges To Dedicate Off-Season To Growing As Brand Ambassador

MALIBU, CA—Promising that he wouldn’t let outside distractions interfere like in the past, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pledged Wednesday to dedicate his off-season to growing as a brand ambassador. “You know, we went far pretty this season, but we ultimately fell short of our sales goal and some of that falls on my shoulders,” said Rodgers, referring to Payton Manning as the model for a pitchman who got even better in the back half of his career. “Every member of this crew puts in so much work, so I wouldn’t be able to look at myself in the mirror if I didn’t give it my all out there. I’m working with an acting coach just to stay sharp, and I’ve already reached out to [Patrick] Mahomes to run some lines. I owe it to all the fans out there to hit my cues and deliver catchphrases at a high level.” Rodgers concluded his interview by promising to bring the State Farm crew to at least one more Super Bowl commercial.

