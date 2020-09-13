Adam Gase Warns Jets Fans Not To Overreact To First 60 Years Of Franchise

FLORHAM PARK, NJ—Asking for patience so the team has time to develop and cohere, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase warned Sunday that fans should not overreact too much to the first 60 years of the franchise. “I know that we got to a slow start in the first six decades, but it takes time to build a winning culture,” said Gase, who claimed that despite the desire of fans to see the team win right now, it could take up to 150 years to turn around the Jets franchise. “You can’t judge this team and give all these hot takes based on one little century, that’s not how football works. I know these armchair quarterbacks are gonna attack me if we look bad this next decade, but that is just short-term thinking, and I’m in this for the long haul. We got some promising young guys on this team and I guarantee they will still be alive to see us lift the trophy by the 2080s.” At press time, Gase was retooling his entire offensive scheme for the third time in four weeks.



