ARLINGTON, TX—Urging his team not to grow complacent after jumping out to a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker reminded his team Thursday that October is where other teams’ legacies are made. “This isn’t July, guys— this is the time when the Atlanta Braves rise to the occasion, blow a series lead, and become a footnote in someone else’s story,” said Snitker, exhorting the team to remember the names of so many legendary teams and players that beat the Braves in October. “The temperature’s dropped and the ball games really count for most other franchises. October is when the Yankees, the Cardinals, and the Dodgers show people who they really are. Legends are born right now, and you guys are gonna be standing off to the side watching it happen.” At press time, Snitker signaled out Freddie Freeman as a player who could use this playoff run to bolster his begrudging, half-hearted Hall Of Fame case.



