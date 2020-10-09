Braves Manager Reminds Acuña That Being Hit By A Pitch Just How Pitchers Show They Like-Like You

ATLANTA—Promising that the Miami Marlins did not hate him and that he had done nothing wrong, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker reminded outfielder Ronald Acuña Friday that being hit by a pitch is just how pitchers show they like-like you. “Pitchers are just like that, they’re shy and don’t always say things out loud, but that just means they secretly like you,” said Snitker, who told Acuña that the other Braves players would probably make fun of the pitchers if they admitted they liked him out loud. “They just throw it at your chin because pitchers are immature at this age. They are just scared to admit they like you so they lash out by throwing 100-mile-per-hour fastballs at your head. If they didn’t like you, they would just ignore you and walk you.” At press time, Acuña was recording a TikTok video saying he would never like a “skinny bitch” like Sandy Alcántara and anyone who said so is a liar.



Advertisement