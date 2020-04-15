America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Bulls Fire GM After 6-Week Winless Streak

CHICAGO—Claiming enough was enough after enduring the worst stretch in the history of the storied franchise, the Chicago Bulls announced Monday that they were firing general manager Gar Forman after a six-week winless streak. “While we appreciate all of Gar’s contributions, it’s simply unacceptable to go over a month of the season without winning a single game,” said team owner Jerry Reinsdorf, citing the fact that jersey sales were down over 90% and a terrible attendance record since mid-March as proof that the team’s roster was just not generating interest from fans. “It’s never an easy decision to part ways with a general manager, but this kind of drought calls for a complete change in direction. If it were not for the Magic, Nets, and Wizards going winless over the same recent stretch, we would already be eliminated from the playoffs. We’re worried it’s having negative effects on our players, too, because they’ve stopped showing up to practice.” At press time, the Bulls placed Zach Levine on the trading block after a six-week scoreless stretch.

