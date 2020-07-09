Cam Newton Scrambling To Get Up To Speed After Patriots Send Him Playbook Of Every NFL Team

FOXBOROUGH, MA—Hurriedly trying to organize the dozens of boxes from around the league ahead of his preseason season debut, Cam Newton told reporters Thursday that he was scrambling to get up to speed after the New England Patriots sent him a playbook of every NFL team. “This is thousands of pages, it’s going to take forever to read—and I haven’t even started watching all the security footage of teams practicing yet,” said Newton, expressing relief that he was able to rush through all the offenses from Sean McVay’s coaching trees, only to get bogged down by the 49ers tricky defensive scheme. “I’ve gotten formation photos, radio frequencies for headsets, and some of these coaches’ playbooks that go back as far as the ’90s. I thought I’d be able to breeze through the NFC South, but they actually have Panthers plays in here that I’ve never seen before. Oh, God, I’m gonna be up all night.” At press time, Newton had finally finished reading all the playbooks and had moved onto the team’s list of psychological profiles on every NFL quarterback.



