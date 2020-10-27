America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Clayton Kershaw Insists He’s Still Fresh Enough To Melt Down Out Of The Bullpen

LOS ANGELES—Expressing his desire to continue contributing to the World Series in any small way after two quality starts, Clayton Kershaw reassured his Dodgers teammates Tuesday that he was still fresh enough to melt down out of the bullpen. “I know everyone expects me to be completely spent, but this is the World Series and I’m still ready to go if the team needs me to blow a game in relief,” said Kershaw, clarifying that his throwing arm felt great thanks to the strict tantrum limit he followed during the regular season. “I’ve got plenty of gas in the tank to throw some beach balls. It’s not really a big deal to blow our shot at a championship on two-days rest. We’re one game away from taking this, which means all hands on deck—we all need to chip in to make sure we have a heartbreaking collapse.” At press time, Kershaw had started warming up in the bullpen by accidentally beaning his pitching coach.

