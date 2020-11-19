America's Finest News Source.
Sports News In Brief

Desperate NBA Prospects Crowd Around List Taped To ESPN Bulletin Board To See Who Got Drafted

NBA Basketball
Illustration for article titled Desperate NBA Prospects Crowd Around List Taped To ESPN Bulletin Board To See Who Got Drafted

BROOKLYN—Frantically scanning the list to find their names, the 2020 NBA draft prospects desperately crowded around a bulletin board Thursday morning to see who got drafted where. “Aww man, I got the Cavs? I wanted the Warriors so bad. My life is over,” said Auburn forward Isaac Okoro, who slinked away as James Wiseman screamed and started jumping and hugging everyone around him after seeing he landed the coveted Golden State role. “I think I would have been a great fit for Minnesota, too, and instead they pick Anthony [Edwards]? Even after they took me out for coffee and said I had real talent? I swear it’s all just playing favorites. LaMelo [Ball] only got picked by the Hornets because his dad complained. This is stupid, everything is stupid.” At press time, an angry, teary Obi Toppin was telling all his friends that he is never going out for basketball again.

