Desperate VH1 Greenlights New Reality Show ‘Basketball Acquaintances’

CALABASAS, CA—Scrambling to replicate the success of Basketball Wives amid an otherwise struggling lineup, VH1 announced plans Tuesday to greenlight a new reality TV show, Basketball Acquaintances. “We’re excited to offer a peek inside the secret lives of NBA hangers -on and friends of friends,” said VH1 president Chris McCarthy, who screened a preview of the pilot which featured Kyrie Irving’s high school coach and Kevin Durant’s tailor drunkenly arguing at an All-Star weekend party. “We’ve got an absolutely loaded cast—from a young woman who met Giannis Antetokounmpo at LaGuardia to a contractor who built a patio for LeBron James. One guy is just a Celtics fan who has never actually had direct contact with a player, but the audience will love him. The show has all the drama viewers have come to expect from our network.” At press time, McCarthy revealed that while no NBA player consented to appear on Basketball Acquaintances, keen viewers should be able to notice “a certain beard lurking in the background” of the series premiere.



