SAN FRANCISCO—Dismissing the pay inequities between men and women in basketball as a problem that the women have not actually worked to solve, Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters Wednesday that WNBA players who want to get paid should just hitch themselves to once-in-a-lifetime shooters. “Why don’t you go out there and find an still-unproven, generational talent to latch yourself onto?” asked Green, recommending WNBA players pursue off-the-court revenue opportunities by appearing in commercials with their massively hyped, world-famous teammates. “A lot of these girls need to stop complaining and just wait for David Lee to get hurt so you can play with the Splash Bros. Sho w these owners that you have what it takes to ride someone’s coattails. I hate to say this, but some of them simply can’t beg the most gifted scorer in the world to leave Oklahoma and join their 72-win team.” At press time, Green advised WNBA players to sign a long-term contract before forgetting how to shoot entirely.

