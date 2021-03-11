DURHAM, NC—In an effort to attract one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, sources close to the Duke University ba sketball p rogram revealed Thursday that scouts attempted to lure LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. to the school by offering to help pay his family’s rent and utility bills. “We want Bronny to know that his family will be taken care of while he’s on campus,” said a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealing that the college basketball powerhouse offered to purchase James a “slightly used” Toyota RAV4 for transportation. “It’s obviously not a practice we like to promote, but when you have top prospects like this, you just have to go above and beyond. We want to demonstrate to his parents that he’ll be in safe hands at Duke. We’re trying to show Bronny some of the finer things in life, too, so we took him to a local steakhouse and let him order whatever he wanted.” At press time, Duke b asketball was hemorrhaging money after attempting to pay the electricity bill on the James family’s Beverly Hills estate.

