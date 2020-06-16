Entire Oklahoma State Team To Boycott Season After Mike Gundy Seen In NCAA Shirt

STILLWATER, OK—Condemning the choice to promote such a blatantly bigoted organization, the entire Oklahoma State football team announced their intention Tuesday to boycott the season after Coach Mike Gundy was seen wearing an NCAA shirt. “The NCAA logo represents the very exploitation and racial injustice so many of us are fighting against, and it’s disgusting that Coach Gundy would promote them,” said running back Chuba Hubbard, who claimed every single player had vowed to take a stand and sit out the upcoming season unless Gundy changed the culture that would allow such a vile display of hatred. “We feel betrayed. With everything going on, it’s just unacceptable to not understand the oppression the NCAA stands for. We are working every day to bring about change in this world, and yet the person who leads us is so clueless that he goes and wears a shirt that might as well say, ‘I like racism.’ Until Coach Gundy can show he understands what the NCAA stands for, we will not be suiting up.” At press time, the team had also vowed not to resume play until Oklahoma State disassociated itself from the state of Oklahoma.

