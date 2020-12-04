Fantasy Football Week 13: Start ’Em, Sit ’Em

It’s week 13 in the NFL, and if you are reading this it likely means you are in first place and the only person in your fantasy league left paying even a little attention, so congratulations on your victory. But if you want to really run up the score, here is Onion Sports fantasy expert Gary Borkowski’s top players to start and sit.

Start ’Em

Will Fuller (WR): He was just suspended for using PEDs, so he must be really strong right now.

Christian McCaffrey (RB): The Panthers are on a bye this week, but if a Covid outbreak shuffles up the schedule, then McCaffrey is our top play.

Sarah Fuller (K): Oh, sorry, we didn’t realize you thought Vanderbilt’s kicker isn’t good enough to play for your fantasy team just because she’s a woman.

Travis Kelce (TE): Tight end is an especially shallow position, so we recommend using the best one.

Mitch Trubisky (QB): Look, he isn’t gonna get any better if you don’t let him get some experience.

New York Jets (D/ST): Will have plenty of opportunity for sacks, interceptions, and fumble recoveries during the 50 minutes of game time they’ll be on field.



Sit ’Em

Russell Wilson (QB): As much as we would love to see Russ cook against the Giants, he has yet to complete a single pass against them this year.

Derrick Henry (RB): Use a classic management tactic to send a message to your roster that no one’s job is safe.

Derek Carr (QB): Sure, he has an enticing matchup against the Jets this week and he’s promised he’ll do better, but we’ve been hurt before and don’t know if we’re ready to put ourselves out there again.

Amari Cooper (WR): With a road game against Baltimore this week, Cooper has the perfect opportunity to defect to a decent team.

Tom Brady (QB): Look, some people take this seriously, so maybe pay a little attention and get any players on a bye out of your lineup so your friends don’t all get mad again.