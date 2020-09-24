Fantasy Football Week 3: Start ’Em, Sit ’Em

With a rash of injuries to fantasy stars like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, NFL Week 3 is going to be an unpredictable roller coaster ride. Onion Sports fantasy expert Gary Borkowski is here to lend a helping hand with his top players to start or sit.



Start ’Em

Mitchell Trubisky (QB) : Look, Mitch is already pretty down on himself, so starting him would really boost his spirits.

Alvin Kamara (RB) : A tremendously selfish back who will demand a lot of touches in the Saints offense.

Sam Darnold (QB) : Fantasy is won in the mind, and this move will be sure to baffle and weird out your opponent.

Rob Gronkowski (TE) : Expect Tom Brady to play favorites and find his old teammate, even at the expense of making new friends.

Josh Allen (QB) : It says here that he's scored a lot of points so far this season, so that's gotta mean something.

: It says here that he’s scored a lot of points so far this season, so that’s gotta mean something. Mike Davis (RB): Teams that lost Christian McCaffrey to injury can confidently expect the exact same production from his backup whose name they learned this week.

Sit ’Em

Matt Ryan (QB) : He has a dermatologist appointment right before the game and he might not make it in time.

DeAndre Hopkins (WR) : Hopkins seems like a lock as a stud receiver against an exploitable Detroit secondary, but have you considered overthinking it?

Rodrigo Blankenship (K) : The rookie kicker from the University of Georgia still hasn't quite acclimated to the slower rotation of the earth at Indianapolis' more northern latitude.

Gardner Minshew (QB) : Can lead the team down the field with his arm or his legs, but lacks same ability with hips, teeth, or other game-changing body parts.

Emmanuel Sanders (WR) : Drew Brees hasn't connected much with the 11-year pro, which just says a lot about how Brees continues to disrespect our veterans.

: Drew Brees hasn’t connected much with the 11-year pro, which just says a lot about how Brees continues to disrespect our veterans. Travis Kelce (TE): Kelce is easily one of the best tight ends in football, but he was really tired after his great game last week and it would just be kind of thoughtful if you let him rest this week. Empathy goes a long way as a manager.