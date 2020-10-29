Fantasy Football Week 8: Start ’Em, Sit ’Em

NFL Week 8 is a time of introspection and reflection in the fantasy football world, a week where you look back on the mistakes of the past and start to get in touch with the lineup that makes you truly happy. Onion Sports fantasy expert Gary Borkowski is here to aid in that quest with his top players to start or sit.

Start ’Em

Chad Henne (QB): Likely to throw for three touchdowns against a weak Jets D after Kansas City subs out Patrick Mahomes in second quarter with 41-0 lead.

La’Mical Perine (RB): With Le’Veon Bell out of the picture, expect the rookie out of Florida to receive 15-20 carries directly into a pile of linemen.

Dez Bryant (WR): Almost certain not to start this week, but just think about how smart and prophetic you’ll look with him in your lineup if he does suit up and play well.

Baker Mayfield (QB): L ikely to rack up big numbers in any league that counts commercial appearances as six points.

Todd Gurley (RB): Start him this week against Carolina. Or don’t. You’re an adult who can make your own decisions.

Sit ’Em

Ben DiNucci (QB): Look don’t tell him we said this because we don’t want to be mean, but we honestly don’t think he’s going to do a very good job this week.

Philadelphia (D/ST): What does it even matter? Adam is 7-0, and getting Christian McCaffrey back from IR any week. You think starting or sitting one of the two defenses you auto-drafted is going to matter?

Tyreek Hill (WR): His speed and fantasy production are the signs of an egotistical showoff and we don’t want to encourage that behavior.

Daniel Jones (QB): Could be hampered by the Giants’ new offensive strategy of repeatedly running backwards into the endzone for a safety until they secure the first overall pick.

Antonio Brown (WR): Despite finalizing his deal with Tampa, Brown has yet to receive his official Bucs email or go through the team’s mandatory benefits portal training.