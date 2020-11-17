‘Giannis To Hawks!’ Says Atlanta Fan Citing Twitter Account That Mostly Retweets Porn

ALLENDALE HEIGHTS, GA—Retweeting the account with 47 followers as definitive proof his team had acquired the all-star power forward, local Atlanta fan Jalen Greene posted “Giannis to Hawks!” Tuesday while citing a user that mostly retweets porn. “We’re gonna have Giannis down low, and we didn’t even have to give up Trae Young!” posted Greene, who excitedly added his commentary above a single tweet from an account whose previous 15 posts had been direct replies to porn stars and whose photo is just a close-up of an ass in a string thong. “Sucks that we had to give up a pair of second rounders, but probably worth the risk. This is huge. It looks like we got Harden too! With this roster, Hawks are gonna be champions for sure.” At press time, Greene had taken advantage of another tweet from the same account and signed up for 25% off Sinful_Delicious6969’s OnlyFans.



