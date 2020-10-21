Greatest World Series Champions Of All Time

Greatest World Series Champions Of All Time

Dating back to 1903, the World Series is a long and storied championship unlike any other in professional sports. As either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Tampa Bay Rays prepare to enter the history books, Onion Sports looks back at the greatest teams in World Series history.

12.

1919 Cincinnati Reds: A rousing lineup that went on to become the first of 45 illegitimate World Series Champions.

11.

2001 Arizona Diamondbacks: Played in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the scrappy Diamondbacks helped heal the nation by making it okay to hate New York again.

10.

1965 Los Angeles Dodgers: They won 97 games, so just imagine how much better they would have been if Sandy Koufax didn’t take time off for that Jewish stuff.

9.

2000 New York Mets: Despite losing the 2000 ‘Subway Series’ 4-1, the Mets ended up defeating the Yankees after the results were overturned in a landmark 5-4 Supreme Court case.

8.

2014 San Francisco Giants: In a historic individual performance, Madison Bumgarner nearly single-handedly carried his team to victory, allowing 1 run over 21 innings, going 14 for 22 at the plate with 4 HR, and negotiating a trade deadline deal to acquire Jake Peavy from the Red Sox.

7.

1947 New York Yankees: Must be good given grandpa won’t shut the fuck up about them.

6.

2004 Boston Red Sox: Look, if we didn’t include at least one Boston team, we knew we were never gonna hear the end of it from all the fucking Mikeys and Donnys out there. So here you go, douchebags.

5.

1960 Pittsburgh Pirates: The series-clinching walk-off home run by second baseman Bill Mazeroski turned your dad into a Pirates fan and ruined the next 60 years of his life.

4.

1924 Washington Senators: Led by Henry Cabot Lodge and Robert M. La Follette, this team was composed entirely of elected members from the 68th United States Congress, who shocked the world by defeating the heavily favored and significantly more athletic New York Giants on their way to a World Series title.

3.

2016 Chicago Cubs: The ecstatic drinking and celebration following the team’s first World Series in 108 years were so intense the median IQ of the Chicago metro area permanently dropped 19 points.

2.

1976 Cincinnati Reds: The Big Red Machine swept entire playoffs, marking America’s last successful foray into manufacturing.

1.

1927 New York Yankees: Still considered by many to be the greatest team of all time, which is kind of sad considering how long baseball has had to do better than this.

