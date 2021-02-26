Hockey Hall Of Fame Debuts Interactive Exhibit Letting Fans Play With Game-Used Teeth

TORONTO—In an effort to attract a younger audience by encouraging them to “reach out and touch” pieces of NHL history, the Hockey Hall Of Fame debuted an interactive exhibit Friday allowing fans to play with game-used teeth. “We’ve collected everyone’s molars from Bobby Orr to Chris Pronger, so fans can relive some of their favorite memories,” said curator Tim McCann, lauding the Hall of Fame for tracking down hard-to-find teeth from the 1947 induction class. “We’re all about making experiences for our visitors, and who wouldn’t want to lace up and play with some of the NHL’s most infamous chompers. It’s simply a dream come true for fans to see those incisors and cuspids splayed out on the ice. We hope to continue adding to our collection to keep things fresh—we’ve already got eyes on [Alexander] Ovechkin’s pearly whites.” At press time, the Hockey Hall Of Fame urged fans of Bobby Hull to visit the exhibit before his teeth have to be returned to his family estate.

