Increased Security Requirements For Super Bowl Mandate All Fan Clothes Be Made From Transparent Plastic

MIAMI—Calling the rule the most effective way to increase the speed and accuracy of security, the NFL implemented increased safety requirements Sunday that mandated all attendees of Super Bowl LIV wear clothes made from transparent plastic. “As a security precaution, no one will be admitted to the Hard Rock Stadium unless we are able to see their entire body beneath a transparent shirt, pants, socks, and shoes,” said NFL spokesperson Jason Hardigan, adding that all garments had to be made from 100% clear plastic, and show all sensitive areas where weapons could be stored, including chest, groin, and buttocks areas. “Given the high traffic of this event, we ask everybody to review the requirements on the NFL website, including those for mothers and children. And if you do not comply, you will be asked to either check your clothes in a specially monitored closet or leave immediately.” At press time, the NFL announced its online shop had already sold out of its newest line of $200 transparent Super Bowl LIV jerseys.

