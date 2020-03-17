America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
Sports News In Brief

Kansas Basketball Devastated They Won’t Get Opportunity To Vacate National Championship

SEE MORE: College Basketball
College BasketballBasketballcoronavirusNewsVol 56 Issue 11
Illustration for article titled Kansas Basketball Devastated They Won’t Get Opportunity To Vacate National Championship

LAWRENCE, KS—Lamenting the NCAA’s decision to cancel March Madness amid coronavirus concerns, representatives from the Kansas men’s basketball team confirmed Tuesday that they were devastated about not getting an opportunity to vacate the national championship. “It really sucks we won’t have the chance to lift that trophy over our heads and then see it stripped away from us,” said forward Silvio De Sousa, expressing doubts that the school would ever be able to shell out the cash for such an elite roster of players again. “From the moment Coach Self recruited me with a new car, I wanted to bring a championship back to Kansas for a couple years. It would’ve been so amazing to watch that banner get taken down from the rafters, but it wasn’t in the cards for us this year. I guess I’ll never be able cut down a piece of the net and chuck it in the garbage once the scandal got out.” In a related report, Dayton basketball fans expressed disappointment that they’ll never get to complain for the next decade about being cheated out of a title.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘You A Pumpkin-Headed Bitch’ Announces Bus Teenager

‘You’re A Piece Of Shit And I Hope Everyone Like You Dies,’ Says Biden To Democratic Voter In Stirring Call For Party Unity

CDC Urges Americans To Prevent Spread Of Germs By Beatboxing Into Elbow

It Only Tuesday