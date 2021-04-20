Knicks Praised For Embodying New York Spirit Of Overhyped Media Creations

NEW YORK—Effusively boasting over the connection long-time New Yorkers feel to this up-and-coming team, media and fans praised the Knicks Tuesday for embodying the city’s true spirit of overhyped media creations. “It feels great to see a Knicks team that can speak to New York by turning the smallest run of success into inescapable nationwide hype,” said New York resident Damien Bradley, who raved about Knick s’ power forward Julius Randle being the second coming of Kevin Garnett. “Every night, those guys go out there and get way more praise than they deserve. The amount of media attention dedicated to this team just speaks to the people of this city. They are what New York is all about, which is being constantly praised for what Boston and Philadelphia actually do better.” At press time, the New York Post had sparked debate by claiming this team could become even more overpraised and overrated than the early ’ 70s New York Knicks.

