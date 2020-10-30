Mike McCarthy Dismisses Talk Of Locker Room Turmoil After Cowboys Burn Mike McCarthy Effigy On Field

ARLINGTON, TX—Promising that the team was all on the same page heading into this week’s matchup with the Eagles, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy dismissed rumors of turmoil in his locker room Friday after Cowboys players burned an effigy of him at midfield. “The media is trying to start a narrative by saying the players pelting an effigy of me with rotten fruit, beheading it, and lighting it on fire is a sign of dissatisfaction, but I assure you we are all just focused on winning,” said McCarthy, dodging a trash can that was hurled at him by wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. “All these writers saying the players have quit on the team just because they overturned my car, that’s just bullshit. You talk about all the photos of me with my eyes gouged out that are pinned to the wall with hunting knives as if it’s a story, fine, but we are unified and taking it week by week. And as far as all the firearms and explosives being stockpiled in the locker room, I have no comment. Right now, my only concern is that our pad level is too high.” At press time, McCarthy was praising the teamwork and hustle of the players who broke into his house and spray- painted “Resign,” over every surface.



