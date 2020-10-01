Mitch Trubisky Studying Game Tapes In Hopes Of Discovering What Bears Saw In Him In First Place

CHICAGO—Scouring plays for any hint at something that could provide insight, Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky reportedly spent Thursday studying game tape in hopes of discovering what the Bears saw in him in the first place. “I look at my throwing mechanics and think they must be nuts, but there must have been something that made people think I was good,” said Trubisky while rewinding another of his old starts for UNC in the hopes of catching some of the boundless potential and talent he always felt he had in at least one of the plays. “My accuracy was more solid, but I wasn’t under the same kind of pressure back then. Okay, wow, I really fired that one in—wait no, it got intercepted. Maybe it was my love of the game? I looked a lot happier playing back then, that’s for sure.” At press time, Trubisky was viewing a video tape of his first start in an Ohio Pop Warner league.



