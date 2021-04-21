NCAA Fines Alabama Football Players For Receiving Championship Rings As Gifts

TUSCALOOSA, AL—Saying that they wanted to make an example out of the 2020 College Football Playoffs winner, the NCAA fined Alabama football players Thursday for receiving championship rings as gifts. “This is a flagrant violation of NCAA policy and we have no choice but to penalize these careless student athletes,” said NCAA p resident Mark Emmert, who added that Crimson Tide alumni who flaunted their championship rings on the sideline would be permanently banned from attending games moving forward. “We’re levying fines to the university for awarding these garish rings. We’re also considering taking legal action against whoever made them, as they clearly have too much influence. These are amateur athlet es and this quid pro quo gift-giving goes against everything we stand for.” At press time, the NCAA banned Alabama football from bowl games after discovering coaches rewarded star defenders with a gold-plated turnover belt.