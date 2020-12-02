America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
Sports News In Brief

NFL Suspends Steelers Roster For Breaking Coronavirus Protocol By Playing Ravens

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 48
Vol 56 Issue 48Pittsburgh Steelerscoronavirus
Illustration for article titled NFL Suspends Steelers Roster For Breaking Coronavirus Protocol By Playing Ravens

PITTSBURGH—Chastising the team for engaging in such reckless behavior, the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended the entire Steelers roster Wednesday for breaking the league’s coronavirus protocols by playing the Baltimore Ravens. “When you consider how many Ravens players have tested positive, it’s completely irresponsible for the Steelers to take the field against them,” said Goodell, explaining that the league warned the Steelers after their first game against Baltimore and were now forced to take serious action. “Pittsburgh will be without 53 players for their upcoming games against Washington and Buffalo. They’ll have to bear the consequences for their thoughtless actions—we won’t bail them out by cancelling the game. That these players thought they could flout health protocols and just show for the game we scheduled is beyond the pale.” At press time, the NFL announced that would also strip the Steelers of a 2021 first-round draft pick.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion
Fact-Checking ‘The Crown’
New Report Finds Computers Actually Outpaced Human Intelligence Back With Commodore 64
What Trump Hopes To Accomplish Before Leaving The White House
‘Oh, God, What Have I Done!’ Cries Matt Patricia After Discovering Pencil Fused To Ear