NFL Suspends Steelers Roster For Breaking Coronavirus Protocol By Playing Ravens

PITTSBURGH—Chastising the team for engaging in such reckless behavior, the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended the entire Steelers roster Wednesday for breaking the league’s coronavirus protocols by playing the Baltimore Ravens. “When you consider how many Ravens players have tested positive, it’s completely irresponsible for the Steelers to take the field against them,” said Goodell, explaining that the league warned the Steelers after their first game against Baltimore and were now forced to take serious action. “Pittsburgh will be without 53 players for their upcoming games against Washington and Buffalo. They’ll have to bear the consequences for their thoughtless actions—we won’t bail them out by cancelling the game. That these players thought they could flout health protocols and just show for the game we scheduled is beyond the pale.” At press time, the NFL announced that would also strip the Steel ers of a 2021 first- round draft pick.



Advertisement