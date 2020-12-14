Our Annual Year: Best Of Sports

SEE MORE:

SEE MORE: Our Annual Year 2020

Advertisement

2 / 22 NCAA Determines Becoming A Bengal Punishment Enough For Joe Burrow Taking Cash From Odell Beckham List slides NCAA Determines Becoming A Bengal Punishment Enough For Joe Burrow Taking Cash From Odell Beckham Full story. Advertisement

3 / 22 Victorious Patrick Mahomes Thanks Bears For Drafting Mitchell Trubisky List slides Victorious Patrick Mahomes Thanks Bears For Drafting Mitchell Trubisky Full story. Advertisement

4 / 22 ‘She’s About My Age,’ Reports Mom Watching Halftime Show List slides ‘She’s About My Age,’ Reports Mom Watching Halftime Show Advertisement

5 / 22 FOX Adds Highlighted Line On Field Showing Women How Far Away They Should Stay From Tyreek Hill List slides FOX Adds Highlighted Line On Field Showing Women How Far Away They Should Stay From Tyreek Hill Advertisement

6 / 22 James Harden Pledges 10 Million Dollar Bills To Keep Nation’s Strip Clubs Afloat During Pandemic List slides James Harden Pledges 10 Million Dollar Bills To Keep Nation’s Strip Clubs Afloat During Pandemic Advertisement

7 / 22 Olympic Dressage Rider Enraged After Spending Past 4 Years Jauntily Trotting Around On Horse For Nothing List slides Olympic Dressage Rider Enraged After Spending Past 4 Years Jauntily Trotting Around On Horse For Nothing Full story. Advertisement

8 / 22 Tom Brady Awakens From Week-Long Kombucha Bender To Discover He’s A Tampa Bay Buccaneer List slides Tom Brady Awakens From Week-Long Kombucha Bender To Discover He’s A Tampa Bay Buccaneer Full story. Advertisement

9 / 22 Charles Barkley: ‘Michael Jordan Would Have Been Nothing Special Had He Played In My Day’ List slides Charles Barkley: ‘Michael Jordan Would Have Been Nothing Special Had He Played In My Day’ Full story. Advertisement

10 / 22 ESPN Execs: ‘Fuck It, Air The Dogfighting’ List slides ESPN Execs: ‘Fuck It, Air The Dogfighting’ Advertisement

11 / 22 Staples Center Employee Realizes He Left Shot Clock Buzzer On This Whole Time List slides Staples Center Employee Realizes He Left Shot Clock Buzzer On This Whole Time Advertisement

12 / 22 Cam Newton Scrambling To Get Up To Speed After Patriots Send Him Playbook Of Every NFL Team List slides Cam Newton Scrambling To Get Up To Speed After Patriots Send Him Playbook Of Every NFL Team Full story. Advertisement

13 / 22 CDC Guidelines Say It’s Safe To Play Tennis If That’s Honestly How You Want To Spend Your Free Time List slides CDC Guidelines Say It’s Safe To Play Tennis If That’s Honestly How You Want To Spend Your Free Time Full story. Advertisement

14 / 22 Jerry Jones Changes Team’s Name To Redskins Now That It’s Available List slides Jerry Jones Changes Team’s Name To Redskins Now That It’s Available Full story. Advertisement

15 / 22 Cubs Install Cardboard Cutouts Of Fans Pissing All Over Streets Outside Wrigley Field List slides Cubs Install Cardboard Cutouts Of Fans Pissing All Over Streets Outside Wrigley Field Advertisement

16 / 22 Closed Ballpark Forces Thousands Of Phillies Fans To Be Content Verbally Threatening Friends And Family List slides Closed Ballpark Forces Thousands Of Phillies Fans To Be Content Verbally Threatening Friends And Family Full story. Advertisement

17 / 22 Federal Troops Tear-Gas Yankees Off Field So Trump Can Throw Out First Pitch List slides Federal Troops Tear-Gas Yankees Off Field So Trump Can Throw Out First Pitch Full story. Advertisement

18 / 22 Jim Harbaugh Annoyed He Only Got $5.89 For Selling Back 2020 Playbook To University Bookstore List slides Jim Harbaugh Annoyed He Only Got $5.89 For Selling Back 2020 Playbook To University Bookstore Full story. Advertisement

19 / 22 Man Just Wants To Watch Basketball In Peace Without Being Forced To Recognize Players’ Humanity In Any Way List slides Man Just Wants To Watch Basketball In Peace Without Being Forced To Recognize Players’ Humanity In Any Way Full story. Advertisement

20 / 22 Female Yankee Fan Tired Of Having To Prove She Genuine Asshole List slides Female Yankee Fan Tired Of Having To Prove She Genuine Asshole Full story. Advertisement