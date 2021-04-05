Pope Francis Rewards Gonzaga With Rich, Sprawling Fiefdom For Bringing College Basketball Under Vatican Control

VATICAN CITY—Promising the victorious NCAA champions lands resplendent with game, wheat, and olive groves, Pope Francis announced Monday that he was awarding the men’s basketball team of Catholic Gonzaga University with rich, sprawling fiefdoms for bringing college basketball under Vatican control. “These brave Catholic warriors have done God’s work by bringing the heathen NCAA to knee,” said Francis, blessing each of Gonzaga’s starting rotation and coaching staff in turn before bestowing them with 50,000 acres of good, arable land. “Too long have the infidels of the NCAA spurned the light of the one true religion. But these champions of God risked death, disease, and violence, and now Christ’s light shines over the entirety of men’s college basketball. By the power invested in me as the Lord’s representative here on E arth, I grant you each estates with rich vineyards and stout keeps, from which you may live out your days watching your servants till the soil and continue bringing glory to God’s name.” At press time, the Pope had excommunicated Jalen Suggs after the Bulldog’s guard converted to Calvinism and announced himself free of the Papacy’s tyrannical hand.

