Infographic

Potential Ways For Sports To Restart During Coronavirus

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 15
Vol 56 Issue 15coronavirus
Illustration for article titled Potential Ways For Sports To Restart During Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has virtually halted U.S. sports, but calls for sports to restart to provide entertainment for a largely home-bound nation have led some leagues to explore creative options to resume play. The Onion looks at potential ways for sports leagues to restart during coronavirus.

NBA: Help prevent virus’s spread by giving each player on court his own ball.

WWE: Only allow wrestlers to perform body slams through large plexiglass shields.

MLS: Yellow card to any player who gives another player coronavirus.

MLB: Require players to wear baseball gloves on both hands.

WNBA: Have floor cleaners regularly run out and mop droplets out of the air.

NASCAR: Limit pileups to 10 cars or fewer.

NHL: Play on—those guys are too tough to get infected.

NFL: Draw on extensive experience of downplaying a public health crisis to power through season.

