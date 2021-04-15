Report: San Diegans Just Assumed Padres Were In Los Angeles Now Too

SAN DIEGO—Revealing that the top responses were “Really?” and “Huh,” a new market report conducted by local media affiliates released Thursday revealed that San Diegans just assumed the Padres were playing in Los Angeles now too. “After the Chargers left, I just figured the Padres went with them and I haven’t seen or heard anything that would suggest otherwise,” said local resident Vicky Green, who noted that she never sees anyone wearing a Padres cap or jersey around town. “Nobody really talks about them, and they are never in the news. I figured they were still out west at least, maybe Vegas. I mean it’s nice to hear, we deserve to have a team, and I’m sure some people are probably happy about this. Maybe you should tell more people, I’m sure it would be nice to go to a game. Seems like a fun way to kill an afternoon.” At press time, the response to the report had caused Padres owner Peter Seidler to form an exploratory committee for a franchise move to Los Angeles.

