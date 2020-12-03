Rob Gronkowski Thrilled After Purchasing Rare, Game-Worn Rob Gronkowski Jersey

TAMPA, FL—Expressing disbelief over finally winning the prized piece of memorabilia at auction, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was thrilled Friday after purchasing a rare, game-worn Rob Gronkowski jersey. “I can’t believe he would part with—it’s got the NFL patch and everything!” said the 31-year-old, explaining that he’s followed Gronkowski closely his entire career and identifies with him more than any other player. “All my teammates talk about him all the time so they are gonna freak when I tell them about this. Gronk has always been my favorite player. He’s so tough and puts his body on the line, but also seems like a lot of fun. Plus, he even wears my favorite numbers: the half-built snowman and an ‘L.’” At press time, a gracious Gronkowski was thrilled to learn a dedicated fan named Rob Gronkowski had sent him a game-worn jersey and asked him to sign it.

Advertisement