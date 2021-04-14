SAN FRANCISCO—Adding another milestone to an already historic career, Stephen Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain this week to become the tallest player in Warriors’ franchise history. “We obviously had high hopes when we drafted Steph, but no one could have expected this level of development,” said Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who credited Curry for surpassing Chamberlain’s record of 7 foot 1 at the young age of 33 years old. “Steph was only 6 foot 3 when he joined the team, so this accomplishment only speaks to all the work he’s put in. He’s a role model for our young fans who are still developing physically.” At press time, Myers expressed confidence that if Curry really committed and got a divorce, the point guard could surpass Chamberlain’s franchise record of 6,000 sexual partners during his tenure.

