The Biggest Snubs From The 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Like clockwork every year dozens of deserving NBA stars get snubbed while useless, washed-up stars like Kevin Durant and LeBron James coast in on reputation alone. Here are Onion Sports’ biggest snubs from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.



Bam Adebayo : Honestly it just would have been nice for Bam to get a little break from Jimmy Butler. He’s great, but that guy is intense.

Damian Lillard : While he was named a reserve, he likely lost a starting spot because he didn't have any playoff buzzer-beaters in the first half of the season.

Domantas Sabonis : Sabonis will become the first player to miss the All-Star game while averaging 22 pints of sweat per outing.

Mike Conley : The veteran point guard was ineligible for consideration due to his age, a case Conley will bring before the Supreme Court in April.

Andrew Wiggins : Someone making $29 million has to be good, right?

Jimmy Butler : He led a miraculous run to the finals last year for the Heat, but many are wondering why he didn't look fresh for the season that started immediately after that run.

DeMar DeRozan : He completely reinvented himself on the Spurs in the role of decent player on a team that won't win a championship.

Trae Young : The Hawks guard has reportedly turned a lot of players off because they are unable to figure out his age by looking at his face.

Dwyane Wade: Has any recently retired superstar performed better? Being charming, amusing, handsome, a loving father, and he's got a new game show coming out!

Has any recently retired superstar performed better? Being charming, amusing, handsome, a loving father, and he’s got a new game show coming out! Fred Van Vleet: Only reason he’s being kept off the roster are the numerous players at his position that are definitively better than him.