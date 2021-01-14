The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Slideshow

The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

SEE MORE: NFL football
NFL footballFootballVol 57 Issue 2
Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Grim, determined, and emotionally unavailable to even their closest friends and family, great NFL coaches have served as inspiration to millions of American leaders for over almost a hundred years. Here is The Onion’s list of the greatest NFL coaches of all time.

Advertisement

2 / 17

1.

1.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Vince Lombardi: The Packers legend revolutionized professional football by being the first coach to use nonsensical platitudes about winning to endear himself to the media.

Advertisement

3 / 17

2.

2.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Tony Dungy: The first African American coach to ever win a Super Bowl, Dungy’s intense intellect and remarkably empathetic leadership probably should not have been wasted on something as trivial as football.

Advertisement

4 / 17

3.

3.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Bill Walsh: As the inventor of the West Coast offense, Bill Walsh still collects royalties every time a pass of ten or fewer yards is attempted.

Advertisement

5 / 17

4.

4.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Curly Lambeau: Helped found the Green Bay Packers and reformed the once slow, slogging game by inventing the forward run.

Advertisement

6 / 17

5.

5.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Bill Belichick: Winning six Super Bowls after dumping an injured Drew Bledsoe for Tom Brady, Belichick proved that great leaders ascribe no value to relationships, human life, or basic decency.

Advertisement

7 / 17

6.

6.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Your Dad: Coached the Panthers to a .875 winning percentage and six Super Bowls over 22 consecutive winning seasons, if they only would have listened to him.

Advertisement

8 / 17

7.

7.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Chuck Noll: A modern coach for the 1970s, he was the first to explain to players specifically why he was screaming at them.

Advertisement

9 / 17

8.

8.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

John Madden: Hall of Fame coach for the Raiders from 1969-1978, John Madden is most famous with today’s fans for his global phenomenon video game series Silent Hill.

Advertisement

10 / 17

9.

9.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Tom Landry: Known for his iconic fedora, we couldn’t tell you much about Landry besides the fact he always wore a fedora.

Advertisement

11 / 17

10.

10.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Adam Gase: Sorry, just making sure you’re paying attention.

Advertisement

12 / 17

11.

11.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Don Shula: With only two losing seasons throughout his 33-year coaching career, Shula is a bit of a showoff, wouldn’t you agree?

Advertisement

13 / 17

12.

12.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Marv Levy: Despite never winning a championship....wait, is that right? Okay, forget it. Levy shouldn’t be on this list and he deserves to be forgotten by time.

Advertisement

14 / 17

13.

13.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Rod Marinelli: Despite overseeing perhaps the worst team in NFL history, Marinelli’s coaching limited the Lions to only 10 double-digit losses over the course of their historic 0-16 season.

Advertisement

15 / 17

14.

14.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Paul Brown: Brown is often credited with introducing film study as a means of game preparation, teaching his players the auteur theory that treats films as a reflection of the coach’s vision and art.

Advertisement

16 / 17

15.

15.

Illustration for article titled The Greatest NFL Coaches Of All Time

Bill Parcells: Famous for brutal psychological motivation, the Tuna told us we were too chickenshit to rank him on the list, and we showed him, didn’t we?

Advertisement

17 / 17