Grim, determined, and emotionally unavailable to even their closest friends and family, great NFL coaches have served as inspiration to millions of American leaders for over almost a hundred years. Here is The Onion’s list of the greatest NFL coaches of all time.
1.
Vince Lombardi: The Packers legend revolutionized professional football by being the first coach to use nonsensical platitudes about winning to endear himself to the media.
2.
Tony Dungy: The first African American coach to ever win a Super Bowl, Dungy’s intense intellect and remarkably empathetic leadership probably should not have been wasted on something as trivial as football.
3.
Bill Walsh: As the inventor of the West Coast offense, Bill Walsh still collects royalties every time a pass of ten or fewer yards is attempted.
4.
Curly Lambeau: Helped found the Green Bay Packers and reformed the once slow, slogging game by inventing the forward run.
5.
Bill Belichick: Winning six Super Bowls after dumping an injured Drew Bledsoe for Tom Brady, Belichick proved that great leaders ascribe no value to relationships, human life, or basic decency.
6.
Your Dad: Coached the Panthers to a .875 winning percentage and six Super Bowls over 22 consecutive winning seasons, if they only would have listened to him.
7.
Chuck Noll: A modern coach for the 1970s, he was the first to explain to players specifically why he was screaming at them.
8.
John Madden: Hall of Fame coach for the Raiders from 1969-1978, John Madden is most famous with today’s fans for his global phenomenon video game series Silent Hill.
9.
Tom Landry: Known for his iconic fedora, we couldn’t tell you much about Landry besides the fact he always wore a fedora.
10.
Adam Gase: Sorry, just making sure you’re paying attention.
11.
Don Shula: With only two losing seasons throughout his 33-year coaching career, Shula is a bit of a showoff, wouldn’t you agree?
12.
Marv Levy: Despite never winning a championship....wait, is that right? Okay, forget it. Levy shouldn’t be on this list and he deserves to be forgotten by time.
13.
Rod Marinelli: Despite overseeing perhaps the worst team in NFL history, Marinelli’s coaching limited the Lions to only 10 double-digit losses over the course of their historic 0-16 season.
14.
Paul Brown: Brown is often credited with introducing film study as a means of game preparation, teaching his players the auteur theory that treats films as a reflection of the coach’s vision and art.
15.
Bill Parcells: Famous for brutal psychological motivation, the Tuna told us we were too chickenshit to rank him on the list, and we showed him, didn’t we?
