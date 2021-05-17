‘This Is What It’s All About, Boys,’ Says Man Hour Away From Complete Meltdown On Sixth Hole

NILES, IL—Basking in the majesty of the municipal golf course, local man James Carrol exclaimed, “This is what it’s all about, boys” Monday, just an hour before a complete mental breakdown on the sixth hole. “I’m out on the course with my best boys, drinking beers and listening to jams,” said Carroll, who would soon snap his 7-iron across his knee before tossing it into a neighboring forest preserve. “Blue skies, fresh air, [and shredding my scorecard with my teeth after recording a four-putt triple bogey], we are living the dream. We might even card a few birdies today, who knows? I can’t think of a better way to spend an afternoon.” At press time, Carrol resolved to take “a little mental health break” from the game after receiving a lifetime ban from his home golf course.
NILES, IL—Basking in the majesty of the municipal golf course, local man James Carrol exclaimed, “This is what it’s all about, boys” Monday, just an hour before a complete mental breakdown on the sixth hole. “I’m out on the course with my best boys, drinking beers and listening to jams,” said Carroll, who would soon snap his 7-iron across his knee before tossing it into a neighboring forest preserve. “Blue skies, fresh air, [and shredding my scorecard with my teeth after recording a four-putt triple bogey], we are living the dream. We might even card a few birdies today, who knows? I can’t think of a better way to spend an afternoon.” At press time, Carrol resolved to take “a little mental health break” from the game after receiving a lifetime ban from his home golf course.