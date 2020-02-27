Timberwolves Fire Clerk On Accounts Receivable Team In First Step Towards Turning Franchise Around

MINNEAPOLIS—Admitting that the franchise needed a complete overhaul if they wanted to compete, the Minnesota Timberwolves fired accounts receivable clerk Gary Nilson Thursday in the first big step towards turning the team around. “We want the fans to know we are serious about winning, and if we’re going to bring this team back to being a contender year after year, then it requires a total overall of the organization, which unfortunately starts with Gary,” said Timberwolves president Gersson Rosas, who thanked Nilson for his dedication but explained that accounts receivable clerk was part of the past and the team was committed to doing everything it could to build a winning culture. “We know people have been disappointed in the team’s performance, none more than us, which is why we need to clear salary space like this and bring in some big up-and-coming accounting talent. Whether it’s revamping the marketing department or even the custodial staff, this is going to be a complete franchise overhaul. If people are not carrying their weight, then they are going to lose their job.” At press time, Timberwolves GM Scott Layden had been given a $25 million extension for all his hard work.

