Trae Young Silences MSG Crowd To Tell Spike Lee ‘School Daze’ Had Too Many Plotlines

NEW YORK—His voice echoing through the stands as he pointed at the legendary director, Hawks guard Trae Young silenced the Madison Square Garden crowd Sunday to tell a court side Spike Lee that School Daze had too many plotlines. “I get what you’re trying to do by representing these different viewpoints but honestly it’s too many characters. You heard me!” yelled Young, who raised his arms beckoning the crowd to boo him as he tore into Lee’s decision to include overlong musical numbers that distracted from the central thesis about Black college life. “I know you think you were being ambitious, but it’s just a jumbled mess, man. Yeah, you got a good performance out of Laurence Fishburne, who doesn’t? It’s patchwork, you hear me? Patchwork!” At press time, Young had turned to Lee after nailing a three and screamed, “Flesh out your leads!”