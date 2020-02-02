Victorious Patrick Mahomes Thanks Bears For Drafting Mitchell Trubisky

‘Thank God, Because I Would Not Be Here Today If Had Been Selected By Chicago,’ Says Super Bowl Champ

MIAMI—Crediting general manager Ryan Pace for playing an instrumental role in advancing his career, Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes thanked the Chicago Bears Sunday for selecting Mitchell Trubisky instead of him in the 2017 NFL Draft. “I would’ve never had this opportunity to compete for a championship if I had ended up on the Bears,” said Mahomes during a post-game interview, expressing his gratitude to the Chicago franchise for sparing him from years of mediocrity and career frustration. “There were some tense moments on draft day when it looked like I might be headed to Chicago, but luckily God had other plans for me. Instead of lifting this trophy, I could be languishing at the bottom of the NFC North and running for my life after every snap behind a terrible offensive line. I’m so glad I get to throw to Tyreek (Hill) and Sammy (Watkins) my whole career instead of whoever the hell is on the Bears.” Mahomes added that he only hopes all the current Bears players get as lucky as he did.