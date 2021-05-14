Young Mare Can’t Believe Stallion She Slept With Lied To Her About Being 5-2 Favorite In Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE —Cursing herself out for ever having been so gullible, local mare Persephone couldn’t believe the stallion she slept with Friday had lied to her about being a 5-2 betting odds favorite in the Preakness Stakes. “That son of a bitch wasn’t even in the race,” said the young thoroughbred, who shook her head at a picture of the stallion posing with Kentucky Derby-winning jockey John Velazquez. “I should have known better ’ cause Medina Spirit didn’t even get odds that good. He told me he could get seats at the starting line, but he isn’t even here. I didn’t even stop to question what a championship horse would be doing at a farm like mine.” At press time, the young mare admitted that she began to question the stallion’s racing credentials when he looked winded after sex.

